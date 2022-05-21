Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,517 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $19,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,584 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.8% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $199,095,000 after acquiring an additional 198,170 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $183,137,000 after acquiring an additional 107,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,867,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $180,210,000 after acquiring an additional 265,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,895,067 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $158,139,000 after acquiring an additional 388,328 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPR opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

