Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,288 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Olin worth $19,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

OLN opened at $62.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.20. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.02.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,793 shares of company stock worth $3,727,226. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

