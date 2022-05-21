Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $19,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRT opened at $109.40 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $140.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.49%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

