Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Marathon Oil worth $20,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,506 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,608 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,345,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,757 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

MRO stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.58.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,290,067 shares of company stock worth $32,798,479. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

