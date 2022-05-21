Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,668 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Comerica worth $20,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 883.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.34. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.95.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

