Rhumbline Advisers Has $20.77 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Henry Schein were worth $20,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,614,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,431,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,690,000 after buying an additional 209,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after buying an additional 55,242 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,342,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,576,000 after buying an additional 55,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,161,000 after buying an additional 803,845 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSIC stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.06. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,257 shares of company stock worth $5,036,317 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

