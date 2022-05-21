Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,074 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Littelfuse worth $20,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $260.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.98 and its 200 day moving average is $273.77. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.31 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

