Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,057 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $20,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $80.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.26. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.27.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

