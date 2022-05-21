Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,030 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of TransUnion worth $20,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter worth $64,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in TransUnion by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $81.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $79.02 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRU. Barclays decreased their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

