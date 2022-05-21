Rhumbline Advisers Has $20.53 Million Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Synovus Financial worth $20,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $277,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $39.20 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

