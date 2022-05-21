Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,502 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $20,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PB opened at $69.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

About Prosperity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.