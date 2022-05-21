Rhumbline Advisers Has $20.41 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,360 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Las Vegas Sands worth $20,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CBRE Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.54.

LVS stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.28. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

