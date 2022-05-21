Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 336,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of CubeSmart worth $19,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in CubeSmart by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CUBE opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $57.34.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.81%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

