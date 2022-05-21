Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fox Factory were worth $19,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 657,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,984,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

