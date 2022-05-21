Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 520,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Valvoline were worth $19,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 41,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 340.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 89,773 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 18,234 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $29.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.74. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

