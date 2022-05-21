Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $20,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,759,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,193,000 after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,796,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,287,000 after buying an additional 124,659 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,928,000 after buying an additional 368,936 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,470,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 708,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,455,000 after purchasing an additional 172,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.40.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $135.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 2.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $132.79 and a 52 week high of $175.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

