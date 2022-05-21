Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,354 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Woodward worth $19,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.10 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $107,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.38.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $129.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average is $113.91. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

