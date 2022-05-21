Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 10,301 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $20,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,216,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after buying an additional 567,038 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 605,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,193,000 after acquiring an additional 522,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after acquiring an additional 207,596 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO opened at $49.63 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.31 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.61.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPO. Raymond James cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

