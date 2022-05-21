Rhumbline Advisers Has $19.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,227 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Western Union worth $19,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Western Union by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 3,208.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

WU opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

Western Union declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

