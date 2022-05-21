Rhumbline Advisers Sells 19,757 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 19,757 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $20,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,069 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $17,129,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPX opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average is $68.95. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $50.12 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LPX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

