BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of BorgWarner worth $19,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 33,809 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,045,000 after buying an additional 122,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

