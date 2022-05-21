Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Crocs worth $20,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Crocs by 1,545.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.63.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CROX. B. Riley cut their price target on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.10.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.96 per share, for a total transaction of $748,416.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Frasch bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,842 shares of company stock worth $1,995,353. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

