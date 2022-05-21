Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Donaldson worth $20,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $1,449,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 131.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 44,044 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth $484,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

DCI stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.