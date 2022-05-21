Rhumbline Advisers Has $20.95 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pentair were worth $20,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNR. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

NYSE:PNR opened at $48.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.39. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $47.42 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

