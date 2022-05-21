Rhumbline Advisers Has $21.05 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,558 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Citrix Systems worth $21,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $99.27 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $121.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTXS. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

