Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.05% of Unity Software worth $21,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Unity Software by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Unity Software by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Unity Software by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 2.64. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $210.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.18.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,824 shares of company stock valued at $10,026,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on U. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

Unity Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.