Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Atmos Energy worth $21,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO stock opened at $111.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.22.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

