Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PTC were worth $21,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,302,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 492,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 600.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $113.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,162.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

