Rhumbline Advisers Has $21.37 Million Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of Commerce Bancshares worth $21,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 3,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $220,636.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $34,124.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,666 shares of company stock worth $1,051,669 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.72.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $65.53 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $75.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.53.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

