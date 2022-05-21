Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $21,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,271,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after buying an additional 672,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,419,000 after buying an additional 510,006 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,350,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,519,000 after buying an additional 392,451 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $90.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.28.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $5,735,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,330.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 554,311 shares of company stock valued at $59,776,885 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

