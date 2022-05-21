Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $21,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Globe Life by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $293,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $419,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,382 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,592. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GL opened at $93.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.96. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

About Globe Life (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.