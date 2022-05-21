Rhumbline Advisers Sells 17,123 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 804,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,123 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of AMC Entertainment worth $21,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,761,000 after acquiring an additional 326,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,110,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 594,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 97,667 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,231.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lee Wittlinger sold 17,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $264,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

