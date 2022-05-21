JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.09% of Quaker Chemical worth $127,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 32,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 181.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.42. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.81 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.
Quaker Chemical Profile (Get Rating)
Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.
