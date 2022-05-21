Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of American Campus Communities worth $22,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACC. Citigroup cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.66.

ACC stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.40 and a beta of 0.83. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $65.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

