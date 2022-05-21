Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,393,000 after acquiring an additional 253,224 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $139,805,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 154.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,019,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 692.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSH opened at $17.92 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,593,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,871,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,823,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,529,450. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.79.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

