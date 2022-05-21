Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $22,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1,786.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

SLAB opened at $140.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.62. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

