JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,949,065 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,534,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,949,065 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.69% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $127,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,240,000 after buying an additional 1,146,268 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 31,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,703,000. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 52,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 660.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 63,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $33.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

