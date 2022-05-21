Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

10x Genomics stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $98.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.49 and a beta of 1.92.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $43,308.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,199 shares of company stock valued at $94,238. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

