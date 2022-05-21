Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $483,000 Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,009 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NMI by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,068,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of NMI by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NMI by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $33,028.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $743,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NMIH opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 49.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NMI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

