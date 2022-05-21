Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,500 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Churchill Downs worth $22,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Churchill Downs by 19.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $185.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.39 and its 200 day moving average is $219.58.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.02 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.