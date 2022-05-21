Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,166 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $22,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.89. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

