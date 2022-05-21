JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $126,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,754 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $96.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $93.29 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

