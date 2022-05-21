Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,731 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $1,130,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra sold 4,527 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $118,516.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,242 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $32,068.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,395 shares of company stock valued at $557,363 in the last ninety days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

