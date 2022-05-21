Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Stake Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,394,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,367 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.62% of Brady worth $129,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brady during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brady by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 9.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Shares of BRC opened at $44.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $61.76.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

BRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.