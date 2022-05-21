The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,792,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.80% of AZEK worth $129,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AZEK by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,512,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,073,000 after acquiring an additional 542,684 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AZEK by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,893 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,251,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,300,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,611,000 after buying an additional 379,041 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,278,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,730,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZEK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

AZEK opened at $19.32 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

