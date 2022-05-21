JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $129.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 157.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258,924 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $129,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,043,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,091,000 after buying an additional 1,252,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,684,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $49.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.