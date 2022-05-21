JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $130.04 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,622 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.86% of Iron Mountain worth $130,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Iron Mountain by 87.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 474,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after acquiring an additional 221,836 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 409.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 694,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,319 shares of company stock worth $6,085,957 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of IRM opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.