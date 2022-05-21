Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,594,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.89% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $130,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.61. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

