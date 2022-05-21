JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 363,750 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,266,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,750 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $133,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 52,912 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,539,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 230,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,922,000 after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares during the period.

IDV opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

