StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,206,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,794 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.97% of StepStone Group worth $133,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 53,429 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 66,435 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $55.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STEP. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

StepStone Group Profile (Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.